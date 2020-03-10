Last week, we announced the receipt of documents and attachments from a poll that was conducted by students of the University of North Florida under the supervision of associate professor of political science, Dr. Michael Binder.

The purpose of the poll was to indicate a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the candidates for Sheriff of St Johns County and to determine the approval or disapproval of members of the St Johns County Board of Commissioners.

After four consecutive terms in office, David Shoar announced that he would not seek re-election to a fifth term. Shoar had already retired as Chief of Police for the City of St Augustine, an appointed position, and from the Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office.

Shoar will turn 59-years-old in October. He will leave office during the first week of January 2021. He began working at the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office on November 8, 2004, while Sheriff Neil Perry was still in office.

In the Historic City News article published March 3, 2020, we outlined the methodology used by the undergraduate students and employees who conducted the interviews from the 27-station Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing system at the Public Opinion Research Lab.

Voter contact was reportedly made via the telephone between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24 through Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The following questions were asked of the likely voters.

Do you approve or disapprove of the job that the St. Johns County Commissioners are doing?

Answer Choices Likely Voters 313 Strongly Approve 22% Somewhat Approve 47% Somewhat Disapprove 12% Strongly Disapprove 7% Don’t Know 12%

If the August 2020 election for St. Johns County Sheriff were being held today, who would you vote for if the candidates were:

Answer Choices Likely Voters 299 Rob Hardwick 13% Keith Perniciaro <1% Chris Strickland 12% Don’t Know 75%

Please tell me if you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of these people or if you have never heard of them—Rob Hardwick

Answer Choices Likely Voters 313 Favorable 22% Unfavorable 3% Never heard of them 59% Don’t know 16%

Please tell me if you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of these people or if you have never heard of them—Chris Strickland

Answer Choices Likely Voters 303 Favorable 19% Unfavorable 2% Never heard of them 64% Don’t know 16%

