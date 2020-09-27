Businesses can get back to normal as occupancy restrictions lifted

Effective Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an immediate Executive Order removing most COVID-19 occupancy restrictions on businesses and restaurants across the state. Executive Order 20-244 went into effect on September 25, 2020 and transitions the state to “Phase 3” of the COVID-19 reopening process. The long-awaited Executive Order was effective upon issuance.
Visit www.flgov.com/2020-executive-orders to review Executive Order 20-244 before taking any action on this report. St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center Hotline can be reached by telephone between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 904.824.5550 for additional information.
The new Executive Order provides the following:
- Removes state-level restrictions on businesses, such as restaurants.
- Provides that no COVID-19 emergency ordinance may prevent an individual from working or operating a business.
- Provides that restaurants may not be limited by a COVID-19 emergency order by any local government to less than 50% of their indoor capacity.
- States that, if a restaurant is limited to less than 100% of its indoor capacity, such COVID-19 emergency order must satisfy the following:
- Quantify the economic impact of each limitation or requirements on those restaurants
- Explain why each limitation or requirement is necessary for public health.
- Suspends all outstanding fines and penalties, and the collection of such moving forward, applied against individuals related to COVID-19.
Executive Order 20-244 supersedes and eliminates all restrictions of Executive Orders 20-112, 20-123, and 20-139, 20-192, 20-214, and 20-223, except as modified per the State.