Beach Blast Off Fireworks show cancelled for 2020

At the St Augustine Beach City Commission Meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, the Commission voted unanimously to cancel the City’s largest event, the Beach Blast Off Fireworks event and to consider alternative socially responsible events.

The annual event, held on New Year’s Eve was cancelled for 2020 out of an abundance of caution and in consideration of the safety and welfare of the City’s residents, visitors, employees, and volunteers.

“Regretfully, the City of Saint Augustine Beach must cancel our Beach Blast Off celebration this year. In our continuing effort to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is important to avoid exceptionally large crowds,” Mayor, Margaret England said. “Being mindful of the safety of all our residents, visitors, staff, and first responders, we are looking into alternative ways and less intensive activities to celebrate the holiday season.”

Melinda Conlon, the Communications and Events Coordinator for the City emphasized the challenging task of maintaining social distancing with an event that attracts thousands of people to a limited space.

“Unfortunately, there is no way to responsibly control the number of people that might come as there is no one point of entry and exit to the Pier,” Conlon told Historic City News reporters. “We are looking into alternative event ideas that will support our local businesses and community but do so in a responsible way. We are working with local businesses and will announce something once the plans are confirmed.”

The next regular meeting of the St Augustine Beach City Commission will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the City Hall. This is a public meeting and the public is invited to attend, or, watch the meeting live via YouTube.

For more information, please visit: www.staugbch.com

