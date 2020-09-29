Body of missing Palm Coast teenager recovered this morning

Just before 8:00 a.m. this morning, Public Information Officer Brittany Kershaw reported to Historic City News local reporters the discovery of a human body, found floating in the water at Graham Swamp located at 1635 Old Kings Road in Flagler County.

Detectives and deputies responded to the area and located what appeared to be the body of an African American male. Based on their preliminary investigation, Detectives believe that the body is likely that of 18-year-old Giovanne Sylvain who was reported missing from his residence in Palm Coast on Sunday, September 27.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the community as soon as we can conclusively identify the deceased,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Until that time we ask for the community’s patience while detectives complete the investigation and keep the Sylvain family in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to Kershaw, witnesses saw the body while they were fishing in the area on Monday at approximately 7:45 a.m. Detectives were not able to immediately identify the person because it appeared his body had been in the water for several days.

Detectives have been in contact with Giovanne’s family since this morning and they have been cooperative with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

As of this time, Detectives have no reason to believe that foul play was involved but every lead will be investigated. Until Detectives can conclusively identify the body, Giovanne Sylvain will remain entered as missing in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and the Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC).

Any Historic City News reader who may have information regarding the disappearance of Giovanne Sylvain, or the body located in Graham Swamp this morning, please email tips@flaglersheriff.com or contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 313-4911.

Like this: Like Loading...