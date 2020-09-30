Local Adjutant General tests positive for COVID-19

The Adjutant General for the Florida National Guard, Maj. Gen. James Eifert, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official notification received by Historic City News today. Eifert is in consultation with his physician to ensure that he does not return to work until there is no chance he can spread the virus to others.

Eifert, the commander of the Florida National Guard and its top-ranking general, has been in quarantine for more than two weeks since learning of a possible exposure. More than a week into his quarantine, Eifert began experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19, was tested, and subsequently notified of his positive result.

“The health of our Guardsmen and Department of Military Affairs employees is my top priority, and I will continue to act in accordance with all CDC protocols in order to keep them safe,” Eifert said. “My positive test result goes to show that this illness does not discriminate, and highlights how important it is to follow the guidelines to limit its spread.”

The Florida National Guard has been on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 since March. There are currently more than 1,000 Soldiers and Airmen mobilized in support of Florida’s response efforts, with mission sets including testing support, logistics, mission command, liaison activities and contingency planning. To date, the Florida National Guard has assisted in the testing of more than 1,375,000 Floridians.