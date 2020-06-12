Businesses who pledge to CDC guidelines form Pledge St Johns County program

St Johns County Director of Communications Michael Ryan wants all Historic City News business owners to participate in the “Pledge St Johns County” program by making a commitment to CDC guidelines and to ensure St Johns County residents, visitors, and employees are safe and comfortable in their establishments.

“Pledge St Johns County” features a pledge in which businesses vow to adhere to guidelines regarding cleaning and disinfecting protocols, group size limitations, social distancing recommendations, and enhanced employee protocols and training. In addition, they pledge to encourage the use of face coverings by staff and customers.

“After taking the pledge and submitting your information, you will be emailed a toolkit of printable materials to display at your business to ensure your employees and customers know you are a Pledge St Johns County business,” Ryan said.

Organizations that take the Pledge will receive a toolkit of printable display materials to let employees and customers know they are a “Pledge St Johns County” business. Pledged businesses will also be recognized on the “Pledge St Johns County” website directory.

Created in partnership with the City of St Augustine, the City of St. Augustine Beach, the St Johns County Chamber of Commerce, and the St Augustine, Ponte Vedra & the Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau, business owners or managers who would like to take the Pledge, or patrons who would like to support “Pledge St Johns County” businesses, may do so by visiting www.pledgesjc.com.

