Deadly single-vehicle crash closes US-1 for more than two hours

Historic City News has learned additional details in the fatal car crash over the weekend that had traffic on US-1 shut down for more than two hours. The single-vehicle crash in St. Augustine occurred just after 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, along US-1 near White Castle Road, according to a report received from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV, 32-year-old Paige Bishop, lost control of her vehicle when she tried to negotiate a large puddle of water standing in the northbound lanes of US-1. Troopers investigating the vehicular homicide reported that the SUV overturned ejecting one passenger, 11-year-old A’myah Shay Neumann, who died at the scene.

Bishop, who lives in St Augustine, was stabilized by emergency medical personnel, and transported to Flagler Hospital for additional medical treatment. She suffered minor injuries and was released, according to the report.

A’myah was born and grew up in St. Augustine where she attended Osceola Elementary and Murray Middle School. She had a large family and extended family in St Johns County. She was a champion cheerleader, loved art, fashion and making jewelry.

In a published obituary from St. Johns Family Funeral Home, Historic City News learned that a family visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, June 11th. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12th, officiated by Dr Clarence Blalock.

Like this: Like Loading...