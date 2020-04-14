The City of St Augustine held an unusual special meeting this morning; the first held under enhanced restrictions imposed by the White House, Governor DeSantis, and local ordinances to “flatten the curve” of the spread of the novel coronavirus. Through technology, the members and staff participated from disparate locations with very few technical interruptions.

For Historic City News, who began Internet-based news reporting twenty-years ago in March, to watch as government in America’s oldest city took baby steps into commonplace communications techniques was something akin to entertaining. We recommend our subscribers to watch the video-on-demand.

The late-morning emergency meeting was called to order at 11:00 a.m. by Mayor Tracy Upchurch with a limited agenda that began with city attorney Isabelle Lopez announcing the procedures that would be adopted for use pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order 20-69 for the Declared State of Emergency in Response to COVID-19. Resolution 2020-13, Adopting Emergency Meeting Procedures, was unanimously approved by the commission.

One of the most obvious changes for commission and board meetings in the local government’s future will be the method for receiving general public comments and comments on quasi-judicial, legislative, and administrative hearings.

Although the staff was represented in the familiar Alcazar Room of City Hall, the mayor and commissioners maintained a virtual presence by video conference from their homes. As Upchurch opened the meeting for general public comments today, he asked first if there were any members of the public at City Hall who wished to be heard. The city clerk, Darlene Galambos, responded that there were not.

Next, the mayor asked if the clerk had anyone who was joining the meeting by conference call; an audio arrangement that allowed for those who were so inclined to call in by telephone, identify themselves, then be heard. There was no one in the queue.

Lastly, the mayor moved to hear any e-mail statements received prior to the meeting, of which there were three. As the clerk read each e-mail into the record, she was able to stop reading at the point that either the three-minute time limit was reached, or a maximum of 400 words had been read. The entire e-mail submission was entered into the record of the meeting, even if there had been a remainder.

This arguably was the most efficient handling of public comments in memory. Absent the drama and occasional temper tantrum thrown at the podium, not to mention the common practice of “going over” the three-minute signal indicating that the speaker’s time had expired, as well as the time needed for speakers to shuffle back and forth from the audience after their names were called, the essential opportunity for the public to address their elected leaders was accomplished in a prompt and orderly fashion.

In other emergency business to come before the commission during the meeting, members and the public heard from Dawn C. Allicock, M.D., M.P.H., C.P.H., the Director of the Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County. Dr. Allicock made a presentation explaining local coronavirus conditions that included an update on the City’s current COVID-19 activities.

Resolution 2020-14: Consideration of a Modification of Event Policy, was heard.

As previously reported by Historic City News, Dr. Nirav Shah, Stanford University offered remarks on city manager John Regan’s Smart Thermometer Pilot Project.

A request to issue Proclamation 2020-05 recognizing “Health Care Decisions Day” was approved and the meeting was adjourned.