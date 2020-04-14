Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County. The DEP Incident ID is 5131.

St Johns County Environmental Division Manager, Tony Cubbedge, completed his initial report of the incident on Monday, April 13th. The incident, Van Gogh Cir, State Watch Office Case Number: 2020-1977, reportedly began at about 10:40 a.m. Monday morning and continued for about 20-minutes, until about 11:00 a.m.

“Comcast bored into a force main along the road,” Cubbedge reported. “Effluent flowed into a storm drain and continued into a stormwater pond.”

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 30.075651547284955, Long: -81.44808767211965

“The force main was repaired, the area cleaned, sanitized, and warning signs placed at the pond,” Cubbedge said. “The pond was not discharging so no surface waters were impacted,” Cubbedge concluded.

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “Van Gogh Circle” and the reporting agency is Blacks Ford Water Reclamation Facility, 326 Van Gogh Circle, St. Augustine, FL 32084.

Contact the reporting official by telephone at (904) 209-2620 or by e-mail at twcubbedge@sjcfl.us