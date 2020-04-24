Pursuant to the Charter of the City of St. Augustine and Resolution 2019-21, a meeting of the City of St. Augustine City Commission will be held on MONDAY, APRIL 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

The Emergency Meeting will allow for the use of Communications Media Technology under the authority granted by the Governor of the State of Florida pursuant to Executive Order 20-69. The agenda is available online at https://www.citystaug.com/609

The Alcazar Room at City Hall will be open for attendance with limited capacity consistent with the public health, and life safety requirements as promulgated by the CDC. These include mandated capacity and distancing requirements. Physical attendance will be prioritized as follows until maximum capacity is reached:

Commission Members City Attorney City Manager City Clerk Required staff for public records and multi-media operation Public participants

Readers and subscribers of Historic City News who would care to provide comments prior to the meeting may submit comments via email to cityclerk@citystaug.com All comments are due by 8:00 a.m. on the day of the meeting, April 27, 2020. All public comments will be limited to three (3) minutes.

The City Clerk will receive and preserve all written comments consistent with Florida Public Records law but will only read into the record the equivalent of three (3) minutes or 400 words.

The April 27, 2020 meeting will be held utilizing Communications Media Technology with elected officials and City staff allowed to participate through video conferencing. If you wish to participate utilizing Communications Media Technology, dial 904-293-4330 when prompted for the specific item on the agenda or at open public comment. The callers will be placed on hold and queued for the public comment period for the relevant agenda item.

All Rules of Decorum shall apply to the extent they do not conflict or are not applicable. The meeting moderator will monitor adherence to the Rules of Decorum and may mute any persons determined to be in violation.

Members of the public physically present in chambers may make public comments at the podium provided. Historic City News recommends the use of either e-mail before the meeting or calls by telephone during the meeting.

Historic City News readers and subscribers can view the meeting which will be broadcast live on both the City website (http://CityStAugTV.com) and COMCAST Government TV Channel 3.

In accordance with Florida Statute 286.0105: “if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the board, agency, or commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, he or she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he or she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.”

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the individual or agency sending notice not later than one (1) day prior to the proceeding at the address given on the notice. Telephone 904‐825‐1007; 1‐800‐955‐8771 (TDB) or 1‐800‐955‐8770 (V) via Florida Relay Services.