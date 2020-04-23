As we head into the fourth week of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Safer at Home order for dealing with the COVID-19 international pandemic, Historic City News heard from members of the Board of St Johns County Commissioners who say they are doing so with new information. Chairman Jeb Smith explained to local reporters that the governor has implemented a task force to help our and other Florida communities through the process of reopening the state.

The Governor’s task force will hold daily discussions over the next week and then brief the Governor on their recommendations to reopen the state. Representatives from tourism, construction, real estate, recreation, retail, and transportation will all give industry updates daily to aid in the decision-making process. As your Board of County Commissioners, we remain in contact with the Governor’s office and State Emergency Management officials regarding a potential reopening timeline and the associated phased process.

“While we continue to respond to COVID-19, St. Johns County continues to offer support to our residents and local businesses in the form of additional resources and programs. The Resident Assistance Hotline can be reached at 904.209.1250, and the Business Assistance Hotline at 904.209.6050,” Chairman Smith told Historic City News.

There is also a compiled list of information regarding both resident assistance and business assistance on our COVID-19 webpage. In addition, you can find:

a list of COVID-19 collection sites here

Department of Health COVID-19 statistics here

COVID-19 symptoms here

St. Johns County’s beaches are partially open from 6:00 a.m. to noon daily for uses that include physical activity and motion. Permitted activities include walking, running, exercise, surfing, biking, fishing, swimming, and surfing. On-beach driving, blankets, chairs, coolers, umbrellas, tents, and activities that promote a stationary presence remain prohibited. As with all of our COVID-19 actions, the measures governing use of the beach are continually evaluated and may change should all beach visitors comply with CDC guidelines and conditions warrant.

Speaking for all the commissioners, Smith also said, “We understand the frustration residents feel experiencing the unknown. We are here for you and your families and are basing our decisions regarding COVID-19 response with the health, safety, and welfare of our community in mind.”

The next special meeting of the Board of County Commissioners in St Johns County will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, in the County Administration Building to further discuss our Local State of Emergency. Members of the community who would like to provide public comment by telephone during the meetings may do so by calling 904.209.1265. If you have questions regarding closures, cancellations, or COVID-19 information, please call the Emergency Operations Center COVID-19 Hotline at 904.824.5550 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, or visit the Florida Department of Health website at www.floridahealth.gov.