The City of St Augustine informed Historic City News this week that Director of Finance, Mark Robert Litzinger, who turns 52-years-old on May 4th, will be retiring on May 15, 2020. Hired at 23-years-old, Litzinger will have served the City of St Augustine for 28 years, 9 months.

His final salary as the City’s Finance Director is $134,143.12 annually plus director benefits, even though he was never a certified public accountant. Upon Litzinger’s retirement, his Deputy Director of Finance, Carl Lafleur, will provide a transition that meets all reporting due dates with no service interruptions.

A former city employee who was in private practice as a certified public accountant, Mark Simpson, has returned to work for the city as Director of Budget and Performance Management; a function that was one of Litzinger’s responsibilities. According to the City, “Simpson will be assisting during this time of transition”.

Litzinger is directing telephone questions and e-mail requests for relevant information to Simpson during this period. Simpson may be reached by telephone at (904) 825-1030 or msimpson@citystaug.com