Historic City News was notified by the Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

I-95 from the Duval County line to State Road 16

Nighttime lane closures Sunday, April 5 through Friday, April 10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for installation of the reflective pavement markings.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Ave from Nelmar Ave to Dufferin St (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.

State Road A1A over Hospital Creek

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

State Road 13 south of County Road 16A

Daytime lane closures from 5075 State Road 13 to 5065 State Road 13 Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for driveway pipe replacement.

State Road 13 at Hallows Cove

Daytime lane closures through April 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch/swale work.

State Road 16 from Collins Road to U.S. 1 (437630-1-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for lighting work.

State Road 16 at Inman Road

Nighttime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. for turn lane construction.

State Road 206 from State Road 207 to Cowpen Branch Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

State Road 207 at Silver Lane

Daytime lane closures Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for sewer line work.

SR-207 from east of SR-206 to Vermont Heights (439348-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for lighting installation and roadway widening related to the resurfacing project.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and daytime lane closures from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for work related to road construction and resurfacing.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for resurfacing.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.