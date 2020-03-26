Wendy Crosby

St Augustine, FL

Dear Historic City News editor:

Does anyone know if St Johns County and the city of Saint Augustine are going to close hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and tattoo shops?

We in the beauty industry are too close to our clients and exposing ourselves daily not knowing if we could get sick or if we could get our clients sick.

I own my salon and decided to close on March 22nd, I thought we (the industry) would be closed down first since we cannot do our jobs from 6-feet away from our clients. Social distancing is not possible while we cut or color.

Our industry, for those that don’t work for a big corporation, does not have 401ks, insurance, and, like restaurant workers, if we don’t work our chairs — we don’t get paid.

I am not trying to get anyone unemployed; I want us all to be able to do our jobs in a safe environment where we and our clients don’t get sick.

I understand getting your hair done seems essential. We all want to look and feel good but it’s concerning that our industry is still being exposed daily and no one is doing anything about keeping us safe.

I have called and tweeted Ron DeSantis, Rick Scot and St. Johns County and still no answer.