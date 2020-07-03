City of St Augustine Beach will not mandate use of COVID-19 masks

Melinda B. Conlon, Communications and Events Coordinator for the City of St Augustine Beach reported to Historic City News that during yesterday’s Emergency City Commission Meeting, July 2, 2020, a Face Covering Resolution was approved by unanimous consent.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss a resolution to require wearing face coverings indoors in the City of St. Augustine Beach. The first decision was to vote to declare the emergency meeting to discuss the mask resolution and it passed by a vote of four to one. The resolution, with amendments, passed unanimously with all five Commissioners voting to approve.

The resolution strongly encourages the wearing of face coverings when indoors; not including residence, or when you are not able to “social distance”. All businesses are encouraged to have visitors wear face coverings unless one of the following exceptions is present.

Persons under the age of five years.

Persons observing social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition.

Persons working in a business or profession who do not have interactions with other persons.

Persons working in a business or profession who maintain social distancing from another person.

Persons working in a business or profession where use of a face covering would prevent them

from performing the duties of the business or profession.

Persons exercising, while maintaining social distancing.

Persons eating or drinking.

Public safety, fire and other life safety and health care personnel, as their personal protective equipment requirements will be governed by their respective agencies.

The requirement shall not apply when a person who is hearing impaired needs to see the mouth of someone wearing a face covering to communicate.

The next regular City Commission will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. in City Hall. This is a public meeting and the public is invited to attend. Following CDC guidelines for social distancing, there will be limited public seating in the Commission room and the adjacent meeting room.

Click HERE to watch the meeting live via YouTube

