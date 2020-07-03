FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by the Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

I-95 from SR-207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for resurfacing.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures, including the slip lane, Monday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

SR-207 from east of SR-206 to Vermont Heights (439348-1)

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for installation of rumble striping related to the resurfacing project.

US-1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1)

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

US-1 at Las Calinas Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for FPL pole replacement.

US-1 at SR-312

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for roadside work.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.

Like this: Like Loading...