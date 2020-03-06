The City of St. Augustine Beach Sustainability and Environmental Planning Advisory Council chairman Sandra Krempasky reported to Historic City News that the Council is conducting a Climate Change Challenge survey until March 25, 2020. Property owners, renters, and visitors in the City of St. Augustine Beach are all requested to participate.

This survey will be used for educational purposes, to help gauge the perceptions of the community toward climate change and the motivation of individuals to reduce their carbon emissions, and to examine lifestyle choices in relation to climate change.

“The Sustainability and Environmental Planning Advisory Council is extremely concerned about many environmental issues that affect our beach community, especially sea-level rise, and climate change,” Krempasky said. “We designed this survey to not only inform us of what we can do as a board but educate our residents on what they can do to help protect our unique coastal ecosystem.”

Readers are encouraged to take the survey which will only take about 15 minutes to complete.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the annual Arbor Day Celebration on April 17, 2020, at St. Augustine Beach City Hall, located at 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080, when the results will be presented.