Historic City News was notified by the Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

State Road A1A South

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from 7500 State Road A1A South to State Road 206 for shoulder repairs.

State Road 16 from Lewis Speedway Road to Collins Road (437630-1-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lighting work.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for bridge repairs.

State Road 207 from east of State Road 206 to Vermont Heights (439348-1)

Continuous daytime and nighttime lane closures weekdays for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing.

U.S. 1 South from Anderson Street to State Road 207

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday for asphalt repairs.

U.S. 17 from Walton Lane to Browning Lane

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for traffic signal work.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for resurfacing, striping and bridgework.