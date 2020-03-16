In the interest of public safety and in an effort to minimize the impact of COVID-19 within our community, the following St. Johns County facilities and programs are closed to the public, or have been cancelled, from March 16 through March 29, 2020:

Historic City News was informed this morning that although state-wide elections are currently planned to proceed tomorrow (Tuesday) as scheduled, and St. Johns County’s beaches, parks, open green spaces, and trails remain open, a number of closures and limitations went into effect today.

“We are at a crucial point of time in the development of COVID-19 within St. Johns County, and have the ability to minimize its progress by limiting large gatherings,” said Hunter S. Conrad, County Administrator. “As health, safety, and welfare are our highest priorities, it is critical that we work together with the community to encourage social distancing and the practice of basic infection prevention measures.”

Closures reported as of Monday, March 16, 2020:

All St Johns County libraries and the library bookmobile

All recreational facilities, recreational programming, recreational events, and all permitted events, including organized youth and adult sports, on St Johns County property

The St Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop and all permitted events on associated County property, including the parking lot, volleyball courts, and the pier pavilion

All events scheduled to occur at the St Johns County Fairgrounds

All events scheduled to occur at the St Johns County Agriculture Center

All events scheduled to occur at the St Johns Golf Club

The St Johns County Pet Center

All St Johns County recycling and community collection events

All St Johns County Fire Rescue community programming

St. Johns County is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and remains in communication with local healthcare providers and public safety partner agencies. Precautionary measures include implementing elevated cleaning services and employee work and travel policies to safeguard a healthy workplace.

The Veterans Services operations, the Permit Center, Health and Human Services, Utilities Services, the St Johns Golf Club and all other County business services remain open to the public and operational.

The County will continue to evaluate and adapt all policies and practices as necessary and appropriate.