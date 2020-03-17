For those in the often-mocked “prepper” community, this whole coronavirus pandemic is quickly becoming their “I told you so” moment. But according to an Associated Press report, many are resisting saying that, even if it’s in the back of their minds. What they hope is that they’ll finally be taken seriously and that more people will follow their lead.

I understand that. And, if true, it shows that simply because some people see risks that you and I don’t, and they prepare for them, it does not automatically mean that they are mentally ill — it means that they are accepting responsibility for themselves and not counting on the government, or anyone else, to provide for them. This has got to be killing the millennials.

Paul Buescher of Northfield Center Township, Ohio, told an AP reporter, “We’re not laughing. We’re not saying, ‘I told you so,’ when people are out there fighting over toilet paper and hand sanitizers.” Buescher is one of 32 members of a group in northeastern Ohio that shares a farm packed with enough canned and dehydrated food and water to last for years. He said he is now getting calls all day long asking for advice.

It has been reported that survival supply stores can’t keep up with the demand for food kits and medical supplies. We’ve all been to Publix or Winn-Dixie during hurricane season. So we know the feeling.

“Every single business that has to do with emergency preparedness is overloaded,” John Ramey, founder of a Colorado-based prepper website called “The Prepared,” told an AP reporter.

So, for all of you guys who fulfilled the motto of the Boy Scouts of America to “Be Prepared“, I salute you. I am sure you put up with plenty of razzing from friends over the years who have called you paranoid for stockpiling a six-month supply of food or having enough fuel to power your home generator for weeks during a CAT3 storm.

They’re not laughing anymore amid panic buying that has cleared store shelves across the country and growing fears that the new coronavirus will force many Americans to self-quarantine for weeks in their homes.

Prepping doesn’t look so bad now, does it?

While most people who have tested positive for the virus experience only mild or moderate symptoms, there’s a greater danger and longer recovery period for older adults and people with existing health problems. Experts say it’s most important to practice safe hygiene: Wash hands frequently, cover sneezes and coughs and stay home if fever or other symptoms arise.

As for the preppers, they have their own recommendations.

Be ready to stay at home for at least two weeks. Have plenty of food and water. Don’t forget about your pets and medicines. That includes over-the-counter products for fevers and coughs.

Yes, toilet paper is important, but so are hand sanitizers, disinfectants, sanitation wipes, eye protection, and gloves.

Get your finances in order. Make sure you can pay your bills and have cash on hand.

Maybe most important, relax and don’t panic. And pay attention to the news and what’s happening around you.