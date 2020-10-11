County Commission Special Meeting Tuesday

Michael Ryan, Director of the St. Johns County Communications Division, announced to Historic City News that a special meeting of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in the Auditorium located in the County Administration Building.

Members of the community who would like to participate in public comment during the meetings may do so by calling 904.209.1265.

Written or physical documentation for a meeting may be submitted to:

Board of County Commissioners

500 San Sebastian View

St. Augustine, FL 32084

email: sjcpublichearing@sjcfl.us

Under the St. Johns County Emergency Proclamation 2020-03, St. Johns County Boards and Committees that meet during the COVID-19 health emergency may do so remotely and without a physical quorum of the members present.