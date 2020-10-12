Historic City News subscribers are invited to explore new films and new television specials focused on racism in America and presented by the Public Broadcasting Service, an American public broadcaster and television program distributor.

In the PBS Presents special, Driving While Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America, which premieres October 13th, you will discover how the advent of the automobile brought new mobility and freedom for African Americans, but also exposed them to discrimination and deadly violence, and how that history resonates today.

“We’re continuing our commitment to highlight content that will continue the conversation, add historical context to these issues, and enable change,” said PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger. “These programs are resources for everyone, regardless of race, to educate themselves on all the ways inequality in America shows up in everyday life.”

Kerger explained that the topics explored in this series are still timely. Protestors across the country are still calling for justice in the shooting of Jacob Blake and the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. They were reminded again this week that their fight is far from over.

One of the officers was indicted on criminal charges in the Breonna Taylor case — but not indicted for Taylor’s death, rather the officer was charged for recklessly shooting into a neighboring apartment.

Within this collection, you will find programs that profile police departments, specials that detail conversations parents of color have with their children, documentaries that cover the treatment of African Americans since slavery and films that shed light on both past and current civil rights activism.

The Racism in America playlist from PBS examines the racial disparities in education, the economy, health care and the criminal justice system.

From PBS Digital Studios

1.1 Always In Season | Now Streaming in Passport

1.2 Charm City | Now Streaming in Passport

1.3 Reconstruction | Now Streaming in Passport

1.4 The African Americans: Many Rivers To Cross | Now Streaming in Passport

1.5 Black Since MLK: And Still I Rise

1.6 Cooked: Survival by ZIP code

1.7 Freedom Riders

1.8 Peace Officer

1.9 Policing the Police 2020

1.10 Struggle & Hope

1.11 The Changing Same

1.12 The First Rainbow Coalition

1.13 The Talk – Race in America