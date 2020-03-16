150

Supervisor of Elections, Vicky Oakes, informed Historic City News Sunday that the Elections Office will be open Monday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. for voters who may wish to vote by mail or need to pick up a ballot for a family member, which requires written authorization. If you plan to pick up a ballot for someone other than yourself, call the Elections Office for details before you make the trip.

Despite coronavirus concerns, many voters in St. Johns County will travel to their local neighborhood polling place on Tuesday to exercise their right to vote. The partisan Presidential Preference Election and City of St Augustine Special Charter Amendment Election are still on for Tuesday, March 17th. You will vote Tuesday at your assigned precinct, including county facilities that are otherwise closed due to COVID-19.

Oakes said all regular polling places will be open on Tuesday, from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., which coincidentally is St. Patrick’s Day. Historic City News readers are asked to wear a bit of green where it is plainly seen, to avoid getting a pinch. It’s the law, just do it.

Vote-by-Mail ballots MUST be returned to the Elections Office no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday) in order to be counted. Vote-by-Mail ballots cannot be turned in at the precincts. There is a 24-hour drop box in front of the Elections Office. Red drop boxes are not available on Election Day.

Canvassing Board meetings will continue as scheduled and the Elections Office remain open until after the Election is Certified.

Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be provided at all voting locations for use by poll workers and voters. It’s important everyone use common sense and wash your hands regularly. Although those over 65-years-old are at greater risk, you are responsible that your children are taking steps for good basic hygiene.

For more information on the voting process, how to participate in the election, or to locate your election day polling place, visit www.votesjc.com or call 904.823-2238 during office hours.