St Augustine park and venue regulation may get a vote next Monday

March 16, 2020 Government 0

During the recent meeting of the St Augustine City Commission, the mayor and commissioners voted unanimously to move an ordinance to its final reading and public hearing.  The wide-ranging ordinance regulates city parks, venues, and facilities, and would affect things such as group feedings, and assemblies.

The final reading and a public hearing needed to enact the proposed ordinance could be heard as early as next Monday, March 23, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., when the city commissioners meet again in open session.

  • The ordinance would require a permit for assemblies on city rights-of-way and at city parks or venues with more than 50 people in attendance that require a closure to maintain the safe flow of pedestrians or traffic. That would include demonstrations, concerts, and ceremonies.

The ordinance has a long list of prohibited activities for city-owned or controlled parks, venues, and facilities.  The prohibited activities would include, among other things:

  • lying on a table
  • hanging a hammock
  • sleeping or hanging out in bushes
  • building a shelter
  • leaving personal property unattended
  • setting a fire outside of approved fire pits
  • cooking where it is not allowed
  • picking flowers
  • putting up signs
  • bathing in a water fountain or reservoir
  • capturing or chasing wildlife
  • using public bathrooms to bathe
  • failing to remove dog poop
  • amplifying sound or music without a permit

Large group feedings at a park, venue or facility owned or controlled by the city would have to have a Large Group Feeding Permit. But such events wouldn’t be allowed at some parks, including the Plaza de la Constitucion and Fish Island.

The Dining with Dignity program feeds people at a Bridge Street lot, but that program won’t be forced to change because of the ordinance.  According to the city attorney, the ordinance would allow the program to get a license to continue operations in the same spot.