Zachary Lively, Director Of Communications for the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum and Colonial Quarter Experience, announced to local Historic City News reporters the decision of’s St Augustine company businesses to suspend operations until further notice.

The decision will impact many, if not most, of the authentic heritage tourism visitors because of the enviable government leases that have been granted to the organization and their location at the head of St George Street.

“This move is in the best interest of the health and well-being of our employees and customers,” stated Jeffrey Sorg, the company’s CEO.

This suspension includes St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum, Colonial Quarter, Colonial Oak Music Park, St. Augustine Seafood Company, Taberna Del Caballo, The Bull & Crown Pub, and the Explorer’s Outpost.

The announcement from Pat Croce & Company was meant to assure the public that “these businesses will reopen in due time” and that “we wish everyone safety and good health”.

“Despite the challenges this decision imposes,” Sorg wrote, “this is precisely what we need.” Jeffrey Sorg, CEO Pat Croce & Company

No dates or other expectations were given by the company.