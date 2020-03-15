St. Johns County is reviewing development for a proposed 104-seat Culver’s restaurant at Moultrie Road and US-1 South in St. Augustine. Culver’s Franchising System LLC reported to Historic City News that they are planning to open this summer in Middleburg and considering other St Johns, Clay, Duval, and Nassau County sites.

Depending on how quickly the county permitting is approved, the preferred area broker-developer, Jacksonville-based Murphy Land and Retail Services Inc., suggests the local restaurant could be open later this year. The franchise owner and location are already approved. According to the president, Clint Murphy, the plan is to build next door to the RaceTrac at Moultrie Road. Another St Johns County location of interest is I-95 and CR-210. Culver’s generally seeks 1.2-acre sites for 4,400-square-foot free-standing restaurants, Murphy said.

By the Numbers: The Middleburg Culver’s restaurant franchise owner Don Lichte, his wife, Lori, and their daughter, Sophie

almost 4,600-square-foot location

on 1.2 acres at 1767 Blanding Boulevard

will hire about 70 full-time and part-time employees

will seat about 105 inside and about 30 on the patio

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

slated for July 15 grand opening

goal is to open three restaurants in five years.

The St Augustine South location is similar in size and scope.

Anyone who has ever been to a Culver’s knows that this Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin chain is famous for its ButterBurgers. The name refers to their butter-toasted buns, not the burgers! The menu is different than most chain restaurants and fast-food restaurants in our area. For example, Culver’s serves beef pot roast, cod and pork tenderloin sandwiches. Sides include Wisconsin cheese curds.

“Next to the ButterBurger, my favorite part of the menu is the made-daily custards, shakes, malts, sundaes, and cones,” said a representative of Moultrie Properties LLC who owns the land on US-1.

Founded in 1984, Culver’s now counts at least 695 restaurants in 24 states, including 63 open or soon to open in Florida. “Culver’s has a loyal following,” Murphy said. He envisions 12 to 15 Culver’s in the coming three years in the Jacksonville area.

At Culver’s, customers order at the counter and are given a number. The food is delivered to the table. It’s the same with the drive-thru – the customer orders at the speaker pulls up to pay and is given a number, moving up until the cooked-to-order food is prepared and delivered to the car.