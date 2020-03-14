In the past hour, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has reported that officers are on the scene of an extended crash of a semi-tractor trailer against a passenger vehicle that has resulted in a fatality.

Historic City News readers are being asked to avoid travel along CR-210 West and Longleaf Parkway to all traffic homicide detectives to conduct the investigation.

At this time, traffic is being diverted from CR-210 to SR-13 North or to CR-16 A.

The announcement warns that CR-210 West will be shut down for an extended period of time while the investigation continues. Watch for an announcement from the sheriff’s communications center when the road has re-opened.