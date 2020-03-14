Historic City News was notified by the Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

Dixie Highway at Nocatee Parkway

Daytime northbound lane closures through March 19 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for utility work.

State Road A1A South

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from the Matanzas Bridge to the Flagler County line for shoulder repairs.

State Road A1A in Vilano Beach

Daytime lane closures Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. over the ICWW for routine bridge inspection.

State Road 16 from Lewis Speedway Road to Collins Road (437630-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for lighting work.

State Road 207 from east of State Road 206 to Vermont Heights (439348-1)

Continuous daytime and nighttime lane closures weekdays for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. from Fairbanks Street to Gun Club Road; daytime and nighttime lane closures from Gun Club Road to Cross Ridge Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for resurfacing. Lane closures are allowed 30 minutes after school ends and must be removed one hour before school begins and also 30 minutes after school begins and must be removed one hour before school ends within a quarter of a mile of Nease High School/Ray Road on school days.

U.S. 1 South from Anderson Street to State Road 207

Daytime lane closures and moving operations Monday through Thursday for asphalt repairs.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for resurfacing, striping and bridge work.