Deceased Menorcan veterans are no longer welcome in the Plaza

On Monday June 22,2020, Mayor Tracy Upchurch along with Commissioners Nancy Sikes-Kline and Leanna Freeman voted to banish the names of 46 deceased US veteran soldiers because of the war that they died in.

In May of 1953, all Confederate Soldiers were made U.S. soldiers by an act of congress. Veterans all over St Johns County felt the sorrow and pain of rejection after a 3-2 vote to remove a memorial that has stood within feet of another war memorial in the Plaza.

This is not the first time that veterans have been disrespected on their own soil. In the 1970’s after returning home from the Vietnam War, another controversial battle, veterans were spit on and called names as they walked back into society.

“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.” – President Harry S. Truman

How disgraceful to be shamed because of the conflict you fought. This is America, home of the free, because of the brave. Thank a veteran when you lay your head peacefully on your pillow at night. All gave some, but some gave all.

Historic City News local reaction to removal of Civil War era memorial

