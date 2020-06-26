FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by the Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

I-95 from State Road 207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for resurfacing.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures, including the slip lane, Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

State Road A1A at 13th Street

Daytime southbound lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for utility work.

State Road A1A at Dolphin Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for roadside construction activity.

State Road 206 from U.S. 1 to the Crescent Beach Bridge

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder work.

State Road 207 from east of State Road 206 to Vermont Heights (439348-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for paving related to the resurfacing project.

U.S. 1 from Arapaho Avenue to State Road 312

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ditch work.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.

