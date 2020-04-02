St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes contacted Historic City News this morning to announce that, due to health and safety concerns of our employees and the public, and, in response to COVID-19, the Elections Office will allow only limited public access to the building thru May 1st.

The Elections Office is deemed to be “critical infrastructure”. Although the office lobby has limited public access, the Supervisor wanted to correct information being circulated that her office is “closed”. It is not.

“We are functioning as normal with only half our regular staff. But our services still go on,” Oakes told local reporters. “Anyone wanting to do business in person with the Elections Office such as candidates, prospective candidates, and those who are working for third-party voter registration organizations, should contact our office to make an appointment.”

Oakes suggested and is encouraging residents and candidates to use the Supervisor of Elections website as the majority of tasks, such as registering to vote, confirming or updating your registration status, requesting a vote by mail ballot, updating a signature, and more can be completed online.

According to Oakes, her staff will be available by phone at 904.823.2238 during regular business hours 8:30 a.m. through 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. She invites the public with questions or who need more information to call or visit her website, votesjc.com