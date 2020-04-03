In response to the impacts of COVID-19 in St Johns County, Administrator Hunter S Conrad announced to Historic City News and our subscribers that County Government is taking additional measures to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of our community. The following policies, procedures, and actions will remain in effect through Friday, May 1, 2020:

Safer at Home Executive Order 20-91

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order on April 1, 2020, to support the President’s direction for the country to take 30 days to slow the spread of COVID-19. Effective through April 30, 2020, Florida Executive Order 20-91 states:

Senior citizens and individuals with a significant underlying medical condition (such as chronic lung disease, moderate-to-severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immunocompromised status, cancer, diabetes, severe obesity, renal failure and liver disease) shall stay at home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.



In concert with the efforts of President Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force to fight COVID-19, and based on guidance provided by Florida Surgeon General and State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Rivkees, all persons in Florida shall limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities.

St Johns County will work in collaboration with the City of St Augustine, the City of St Augustine Beach, and our local law enforcement officials in the coming weeks to educate and inform our community on the Governor’s Safer at Home order. For more information regarding the Governor’s Safer at Home order, please call the St Johns County Emergency Operations Center hotline at 904.824.5550. Essential Critical Infrastructure (pdf) & Essential Activities (pdf)

Governor’s Executive Order: Safer At Home

Click here to read the Governor’s Executive Order and specifics about what is essential services and activities. The Safer at Home provisions go into effect at 12:01 am on April 3

“All persons in Florida shall limit their movements and personal interactions outside of the home to those only necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities.”

COVID-19 Closure and Cancellation Extensions

In response to the Governor’s Safer at Home order, St Johns County, the City of St Augustine, and the City of St Augustine Beach have all extended facility closures and program cancellations associated with COVID-19 through Friday, May 1, 2020. The closure extension applies to the St Augustine Amphitheatre, the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, all St Johns County public libraries, recreational programming, recreational facilities, and the beaches. For additional information regarding this Emergency Order, please call the St Johns County Emergency Operations Center hotline at 904.824.5550 or visit www.sjcfl.us/coronavirus.

Vacation Rentals State of Florida Executive Order 20-87 and County Emergency Order

In accordance with State of Florida Executive Order 20-87, St Johns County has issued an Emergency Order suspending the rental of vacation rental properties and rental operations. Such parties are also prohibited from making new reservations or bookings and shall not accept new guests for check-in through May 1. The prohibition includes the rental of any house, condominium, cooperative, or dwelling unit which is rented for periods of less than 30 days or one calendar month. The directive does not include hotels, motels, inns, resorts, time share projects, or long-term rentals. For additional information regarding this Emergency Order, please call the St Johns County Emergency Operations Center hotline at 904.824.5550. Vacation Rentals Emergency Order (pdf)

St Johns County Tax Collector Offices Closed Until Further Notice

In compliance with Governor DeSantis’s Executive Order 20-91, all St Johns County Tax Collector offices will be closed to the public until further notice, effective 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 2. The Tax Collector encourages residents to complete eligible transactions online at www.sjctax.us. Most tax payments, registration renewals, and driver license renewals and replacements can be processed online or by mail. The Tax Collector also offers a drop box at each location and will be available by phone at 904.209.2250 or email at taxcollector@sjctax.us. For more information, please visit the Tax Collector’s website at www.sjctax.us.

Hospital Capacity

Here is a chart on available hospital capacity . Duval County is currently at 42.7 % and St Johns County is at 13%. Overall, the state of Florida has 45.34% available capacity.