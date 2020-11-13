Emergency Management releases final FLASH report on Tropical Storm Eta

Kelly Wilson, spokesperson for the St Johns County Emergency Management department, issued the final update of Tropical Storm Eta to Historic City News this evening. Tropical storm Eta has moved offshore of Northeast Florida and the Tropical Storm Warning for St Johns County has been discontinued.

As of November 12, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. EST, Tropical Storm Eta is located about 90 miles SSW of Charleston, South Carolina. Eta is moving toward the northeast near 18 mph. A faster north-northeastward to northeastward motion is expected over the next couple of days.

“Although Eta has moved offshore, a considerable risk of deadly rip currents around St Johns County still exists through this evening,” Wilson told local reporters. “The St Johns County Emergency Operations Center remains at Partial Activation Level: 2.”

Current Situation

On the forecast track, Eta is expected to accelerate over the western Atlantic and move parallel to, but offshore of, the Carolinas tonight and early Friday before heading well east of the Mid-Atlantic coast by late Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Minor change in strength is forecast through early Friday. Eta could re-intensify as a non-tropical cyclone late Friday before becoming absorbed by a larger non-tropical cyclone on Saturday.

Historic City News will continue to monitor briefings from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, the National Hurricane Center, and updates to local activities from the county Emergency Management department.