Veterans Day Dedication Video

City of St Augustine Beach presenting Veterans Day celebration video

St Augustine Beach Communications & Events Coordinator Melinda Conlon, announced to local Historic City News reporters that as a result of the active coronavirus pandemic, and safety measures enacted to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease, instead of holding the annual Veterans Day celebration, the City will be sharing a custom video featuring Beaches Mayor Margaret England.

The annual November 11th event is normally held in Lakeside Park at the Veterans Memorial.

“Our deepest appreciation is extended to all these heroes, men and women, who unselfishly serve our nation or who have served in war time and kept us safe in times of peace,” England reported.

Originally known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day recognizes all veterans of the nations military service, living or dead, men or women, at the 11th Hour, on the 11th Day, of the 11th month. This year the story of local families and the area’s approximately 20,000 military veterans is being told.

England concluded, “Your sacrifice is honored in this accompanied video and we look forward to the day when we can gather together to salute all our veterans in person and celebrate your service to our nation and each one of us.”

To honor our Veterans, the City created the dedication video featuring Mayor Margaret England, Police Chief Robert Hardwick, the Honor Guard as well as the First Coast Highlanders Pipes and Drums.

View the video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/7UMUPZ4cB1k