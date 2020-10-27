FDOT Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures Weekly Report

Florida Department of Transportation Community Outreach Specialist Allen Nelson has updated Historic City News with the weekly lane closure report containing information regarding ongoing construction projects and traffic impacts for the coming week. Our readers and subscribers will be updated every Friday by 5:00 p.m., with some unavoidable exceptions and state holidays.

The information contained in this report is taken from sources deemed reliable; the accuracy and completeness of which Historic City News does not control and cannot guarantee. The original records are on file with the Florida Department of Transportation Northeast Florida Region and should be consulted before taking any action.

I-95 from the Flagler County line to south of State Road 207 (434619-1-52-01)

Nighttime southbound lane closures Monday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for paving. The southbound U.S. 1 exit and entrance ramps, southbound rest area at mile marker 303 and southbound State Road 206 exit and entrance ramps will be intermittently closed for milling and paving. The closures are expected to last approximately 2 to 4 hours and occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Nighttime outside shoulder closures Tuesday through Thursday in both directions from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for milling and paving.

King Street

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Thursday (weekly through mid-November) from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for utility work. The following intersections will be impacted during these lane closures: Riberia Street, Markland Place, Martin Luther King Avenue, Sevilla Street, Granada Street, Cordova Street, St. George Street, Aviles Street and Charlotte Street.

King Street from Cordova Street through Avenida Menendez

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for taking samples of the roadway and soil.

King Street from Malaga Street to Cordova Street

Daytime lane closures October 25-30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for taking samples of the roadway and soil.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures weeknights from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures, including the slip lane, weeknights from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

State Road A1A south at Matanzas Avenue

Daytime eastbound lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for concrete work.

State Road 13 at Majestic Oak Parkway

Daytime northbound lane closure Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for road work.

U.S. 1 from Island Landing Drive and Venetian Boulevard (445799-1)

Temporary inside lane closure in both directions for construction in the median for the construction project at State Road 313 at U.S. 1. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

U.S. 1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road (445799-1)

The two southbound lanes are shifted to the newly constructed median while crews reconstruct the southbound travel lanes. Northbound U.S. 1 will continue using the outside northbound travel lane. Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

U.S. 1 at International Golf Parkway (436023-1, 439355-1)

Left turn lane closure on U.S. 1 at International Golf Parkway for demolition of the turn lane. Traffic will be detoured to the next signalized intersection at Las Calinas.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures weeknights from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.