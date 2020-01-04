FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

State Road 16 from Collins Road to U.S. 1 (437630-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for lighting work.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for bridge repairs.

State Road 207 from east of State Road 206 to Vermont Heights (439348-1)

Continuous daytime and nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.