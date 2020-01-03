New construction at San Marco roundabout hits a pothole

Everything promised in the $3.5 million Florida Department of Transportation project to revamp the intersection at May Street and north San Marco Avenue has not been delivered — starting with a missed completion date, originally expected in late 2019.

St Augustine Police officials reported to Historic City News that they received a report of a Ford pickup truck damaged as it entered the new roundabout after it struck an unexpected pothole over the New Year’s holiday.

“The project team was made aware of the pothole on December 30th and it was repaired before the close of business on December 31st. We are not aware of any other potholes within the project area,” an FDOT spokesman told local reporters.

Drainage structures are currently being replaced on May Street. Although the work at May Street and San Marco Avenue is “almost complete”, the department says that there is still “signalization work, concrete work, final paving and striping” left to be finished.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, weather permitting, the entire project is now expected to be completed later in the spring.

Damage claims related to roadway construction projects are typically reviewed and investigated by the contractor completing the work. Motorists who sustain vehicle damage during construction may visit http://www.FDOT.gov/legal to make a vehicle damage claim. According to the spokesman, the project team has not received any vehicle damage claims.