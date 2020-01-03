St Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Closure

St Johns County Director of Communications, Michael Ryan, reported to Historic City News today that the ocean and fishing pier will be closed beginning on Monday, January 6th. Repairs and rehabilitation are expected to continue through May 2020.

Beachgoers will find that the north beach access point, adjacent to the pier, is closed through the duration of the project. All access to the beach near the pier may be restricted intermittently during this time.

“Residents and visitors can access other county park facilities, as well as the public beach, through the beach access point south of the pier, gift shop, visitor information center, splash park, and parking lot,” Ryan said.

All work is being staged for completion before the busy summer months. More information may be available by calling 904.209.0326, or visiting the St Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier web page.