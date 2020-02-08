Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

I-95 over Turnbull Swamp

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. 2.7 miles north of State Road 16 for routine bridge maintenance.

State Road A1A South from State Road 206 to East Magnolia Drive

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

State Road 16 from International Golf Parkway to World Golf Village (437630-1-52-01) Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lighting work.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for bridge repairs.

State Road 207 from east of State Road 206 to Vermont Heights (439348-1)

Continuous daytime and nighttime lane closures weekdays for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing.

U.S. 1 from State Road 16 to State Road 207

Daytime moving operations and delays weekdays for pothole repair.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.