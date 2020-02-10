Historic City News was notified yesterday that the bodies of two teenage boys were discovered in the bedroom of a home on Solano Cay Circle in Ponte Vedra Beach. The report came into the sheriff’s call center informing local law enforcement of the discovery at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, February 9, 2020.

Neighbors in the otherwise peaceful neighborhood awoke to yellow crime scene tape around the residence. In televised interviews, witnesses said the entire street was closed to traffic while deputies and the coroner’s office investigated the scene.

According to a media release distributed by the sheriff’s office, detectives are already calling the boy’s deaths a murder-suicide, even though the investigation is still continuing.

The Office of the District 23 Medical Examiner will perform autopsies later today to determine the official cause of death in each case. In the interim, St Johns County investigators say that they are not seeking any other persons in connection with the two deaths.

The ages of the two teenage boys were believed to be 17 and 18 years old. The identities were withheld, however, in a statement, the sheriff’s spokesman said additional details will be released as more is known about what transpired.