On Tuesday evening, February 11, 2020, Historic City News readers are invited to attend the monthly open meeting of the St Augustine Tea Party where the mood will be festive as members and guests gather to hold an acquittal celebration for the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

According to the agenda, the Tea Party, who traditionally hosts a local or relevant out-of-town speaker, will instead hold an informal discussion where everyone can participate.

“Celebrate with us on Tuesday evening starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Mellow Mushroom Restaurant, located at 410 Anastasia Boulevard in St Augustine,” Chairman Lance Thate said. “This meeting will be the perfect way to gain some much-needed relief from impeachment fatigue.”

The Tea Party says that they are hoping to have ideas presented that can help its conservative membership vent and move forward with the 2020 Presidential Election.