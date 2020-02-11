11501150150

It is report card time for the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Historic City News readers are being invited to participate in the essential public comment process.

A team of assessors, composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar sized agencies, will arrive March 10, 2020, to review all aspects of the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office. While in St Augustine, the team members will evaluate policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services through written documentation and interviews.

“The sheriff’s office was initially awarded accreditation status by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation, Inc. in 1996 and the agency has been re-accredited 7 times,” a spokesman informed local media. “Attaining re-accreditation for the eighth time will demonstrate the sheriff’s office dedication to continuing to meet the highest professional standards for Law Enforcement.”

Participation in the accreditation process is voluntary. However, in order to be re-accredited, the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office is required to demonstrate compliance with 115 standards that are critical to life, health, and safety issues.

Agency members and the public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. Persons wishing to offer written comments about the re-accreditation can write or email to the following: Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation, Inc.

St Johns County Sheriff’s Office Public Comments

P.O. Box 1489

Tallahassee, Florida 32302, -or- flaccreditation@fdle.state.fl.us

Once the assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report back to the full Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation, Inc., who will render a final decision on whether re-accreditation status will be granted.