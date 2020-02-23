Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project and drainage along May Street.

State Road A1A at Pope Road/Owens Avenue

Daytime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for palm tree maintenance.

State Road A1A South at State Road 206

Daytime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for driveway work.

State Road 13/State Road 16 at State Road 312

Nighttime lane closures Wednesday through March 6 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for FPL utility work.

State Road 13 from Bayside Boulevard to Scott Road

Daytime lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for FPL utility work.

State Road 16 from Collins Road to U.S. 1 (437630-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for lighting work.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for bridge repairs.

State Road 207 from east of State Road 206 to Vermont Heights (439348-1)

Continuous daytime and nighttime lane closures weekdays for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing. U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.