Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

St Johns County Environmental Division Manager, Tony Cubbedge, completed his initial report of the incident on Saturday, February 22nd. The incident, Tides End Drive, State Watch Office Case Number: 2020112, reportedly began at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday morning and continued for about 30-minutes, until about 12:15 p.m.

“A St Johns County homeowner accidently dug into a 2″ force main line on Tides End Drive,” Cubbedge reported. “Effluent flowed through the homeowner’s yard, and into the curb and storm drain. The neighborhood pond was not discharging.”

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 29.842519271185363, Long: -81.27986569911546

“The force main was repaired, the area cleaned, sanitized, curb washed down and warning signs placed at the pond,” Cubbedge said. “Water quality sampling has begun. No surface waters were affected,” Cubbedge concluded.

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “Tides End Drive” and the reporting agency is Anastasia Island Wastewater Treatment Plant, 1160 W 16th Street, St. Augustine, FL 32080.

Contact the reporting official by telephone at (904) 209-2620 or by e-mail at twcubbedge@sjcfl.us