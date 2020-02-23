Historic City News and members of the St Augustine Fire Department are mourning the loss of a truly amazing man today. Lt. Rufus (Bubba) Stratton (Retired) passed away Saturday morning, surrounded by his family in St Augustine, Florida.

According to the Fire Department’s facebook page, they learned of his passing earlier today. Bubba was their longest surviving retiree.

“To say that Bubba was a legend with the St Augustine Fire Department would be an understatement. He served our community for 30 years,” the Department wrote. “They don’t make men like this anymore and we couldn’t be any prouder to have had him among our ranks.”

Looking back on his service, the Department said men like Bubba Stratton helped define this department and said “we are honored to carry on this legacy”.

From Chief Carlos Aviles, and all the men and women of the St Augustine Fire Department and City of St Augustine, they joined to say, “Thank you, Lieutenant Stratton, for your decades of leadership, friendship, and service.”

From the Historic City News family and your hometown community, our prayers for you are with your family during this difficult time.