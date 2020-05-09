Historic City News was notified by the Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road A1A at 13th Street

Lane closures Monday through Friday for FPL utlity pole replacement.

State Road 16 from Collins to U.S. 1 (437630-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for lighting work.

State Road 207 from east of State Road 206 to Vermont Heights (439348-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for lighting installation and paving related to the resurfacing project.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1)

Continuous daytime and nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday for work related to the resurfacing project.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for resurfacing.

U.S. 1 from Genovar Street to McMillan Street (437630-1-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for lighting work.