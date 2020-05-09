On Wednesday, the National Park Service informed local Historic City News reporters that the summer camps at Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments have been canceled. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and outbreak of respiratory disease caused by COVID-19, park visitor facilities, programming, and visitor services have been suspended since Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Hands-on-History Camps and Hands-on-History & Nature Camps are structured around collaborative experiential projects, crafts, and activities. This interactive participatory approach, plus the outdoor heat of summer, makes it unmanageable for the camps to follow the current CDC guidance. Please stay connected for information on 2021 camps.

