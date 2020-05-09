Diane Bradley, President STAAA Board of Directors

St. Augustine Art Association

22 Marine Street

Dear Historic City News subscribers,

In April, when the St. Augustine Art Association was forced to cancel our 4th Annual, City-wide, St. Augustine Plein Air Paint Out, we had to come up with a new idea, because after all, artists need challenging opportunities to keep creating.

Normally, artists would have been painting en plein air (in the open air) in the many different locations provided by our community partners and businesses, all around downtown St. Augustine.

NOW, we have had to switch gears and are putting out a call to all artists of all ages (including children) to plein air paint & draw views from the safety of their porch, patio or out the window. This could include walkers, joggers, bicyclists, pets, and wildlife in your neighborhood.

In 1924, The St. Augustine Art Association was founded by a group of Plein Air Artists, wintering here from Provincetown, MA and Rockport, ME. Artists from these northern states had originally been invited to St. Augustine by Henry Flagler. Their art studios were in what is today, the Molly Wiley Art Building at Flagler College.

Flagler knew that his wealthy patrons would be intrigued watching the artists transform local scenes onto painted canvas. The artists knew they would have patrons who would purchase their work. The St. Augustine Art Association’s goal is to continue this time-honored tradition of plein air, only with a new twist for 2020.

All entries will be eligible for cash prizes with a special division for children. We could not do this without our sponsors and partners. In the adult division the Awards include: $300 Jean Wagner Troemel Best in Show Award; $250 Alice Alger Most Creative Award, and $250 in Place Awards sponsored by 97 Park Real Estate. Find out all the details and enter online at http://www.staaa.org/pleinair

The St. Augustine Art Association has been promoting artistic excellence for 96 years and has been in our permanent home at 22 Marine St. since 1954. We are hoping to reopen our doors to visitors in June with an installation of the Annual Honors Show. Keep checking our website http://www.staaa.org and Facebook page for more exciting opportunities and above all “keep creating!”