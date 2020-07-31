FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by the Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.



Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

I-95 from State Road 207 to the Flagler County line (434619-1)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for resurfacing.

May Street (434556-1/210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures, including the slip lane, Monday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the drainage project.

State Road 312 at the Matanzas River

Daytime lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 1 from Island Landing Drive and Venetian Boulevard (445799-1)

Temporary inside lane closure in both directions for construction in the median for the construction project at State Road 313 at U.S. 1.

U.S. 1 from north of Fairbanks Street to Cross Ridge Drive (436023-1, 439355-1)

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for work related to the resurfacing project.

U.S. 1 at International Golf Parkway (436023-1, 439355-1)

Left turn lane closure on U.S. 1 at International Golf Parkway for demolition of the turn lane. Traffic will be detoured to the next signalized intersection at Las Calinas.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection improvement project.

