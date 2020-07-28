St Johns County Commissioners hold special meeting tomorrow July 28

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners reported to Historic City News that they will hold a special meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in the Auditorium located in the County Administration Building.

The meeting agenda can be found at https://stjohnsclerk.com/records/board-records/agendas

Under the St. Johns County Emergency Proclamation 2020-03, St. Johns County Boards and Committees that meet during the COVID-19 health emergency may do so remotely and without a physical quorum of the members present.

Members of the community who would like to participate in public comment during the meetings may do so by calling 904.209.1265.

If you are attending in person, St Johns County mandates the use of face coverings in all County Facilities as part of an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The face covering mandate for all St. Johns County-owned facilities will go into effect at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27.

All employees and any person working, doing business, or visiting a County facility are required to wear a face covering when social distancing of six feet or more cannot be maintained.

For a full list of exemptions and enforcement policies, please visit www.sjcfl.us.

This Emergency Order will remain in effect through the duration of the St. Johns County Emergency Proclamation 2020-1, unless otherwise rescinded by the County Administrator or his designee.

Like this: Like Loading...